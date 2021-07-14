Oklahoma child safe after police chase, standoff ends peacefully

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – “I was pretty disturbed to see that a toddler was involved and to hear what was going on… it was very saddening,” said Norman resident Walker Hinds.

The tense moments unfolding early Wednesday on the northeast side of Norman.

It started around 4 a.m. as a high-speed police chase miles away in southwest Oklahoma City near S. 44th and Santa Fe.

“Our officers noticed a vehicle that matched the description of someone that they were known to have felony warrants,” said Sgt. Rob Robertson with Oklahoma City Police.

The man behind the wheel has been identified as Adam Herrera.

He blew a tire in a Lincoln town car once he got to Norman.

When he got out of the car, police were shocked to see him holding a toddler.

“At the end of the pursuit the subject had a child, a two-year-old child that he was holding hostage with a knife,” said Trooper Eric Foster with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Police immediately going into high alert, bringing in the tactical team and negotiators.

“The suspect has not attempted to harm the child has only made threats against himself,” said Sgt. Robertson.

Adam Herrera holding his child.

At one point, Herrera told officers the child was his daughter.

“Time is on our side with something like this, the welfare of the child is of the upmost importance,” said Sgt. Robertson.

After multiple hours, Herrera dropped the knife, and police were able to get that toddler out of his hands into safety.

“It was overwhelming to see them get custody of the child,” said Hinds.

Police also able to arrest Herrera calmly, and without incident.

“To see him go into police custody was relieving also,” said Hinds.

Police, troopers, and those who live nearby are glad this didn’t end worse.

“Just happy to see that it ended peacefully,” said Hinds.

The toddler is home safe and was not injured.

Hererra was booked on multiple complaints including child endangerment and eluding police.