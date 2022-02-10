FAIRLAND, Okla. (KJRH) – A child was shot in the neck in Fairland, Okla.

The five-year-old boy suffered the injury Wednesday morning at East 180 Road North Main in Fairland, according to a report from KJRH, a Tulsa-based station.

He was shot when a stray bullet went through his bedroom wall, into his pillow and into his neck, according to Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean.

Authorities learned that the shot was fired by a different juvenile who was firing at dogs or coyotes that had bothered the family’s livestock.

The wounded child was taken to a hospital. Information was not provided on his condition.

