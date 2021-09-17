Oklahoma child who battled COVID-19 in hospital continues to improve

Aurora in the hospital, receiving treatment for COVID-19 and pneumonia.

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A 4-year-old Oklahoma girl whose tough fight with COVID-19 shocked viewers across the state continues to make strides.

In August, Aurora, who was 3-years-old at the time, was rushed to a Tulsa hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“When you see a three-year-old struggling to breathe, there’s got to be something in your heart that tells you ‘what can I do to help?’” said Amelia Cannon, a registered nurse and mother to Aurora.

Cannon told KFOR that she feels regret and guilt after her toddler contracted COVID-19. The fully vaccinated mom says she exposed her daughter to the virus after catching it from one of her patients.

“I have to take care of them, and then I am exposing myself, and that’s how, in turn, I brought it to my daughter,” said Cannon. “Because maybe if they would’ve received a vaccine, they could’ve stayed home. They didn’t have to get treatment in the hospital, and I wouldn’t have that exposure, and I wouldn’t have brought it home to my daughter.”

Aurora was rushed to a Tulsa hospital as her little body fought COVID-19 and pneumonia.

“It’s tough seeing what I’ve seen for the past 18 months and then watching my daughter go through it and seeing her get worse,” said Cannon.

Fortunately, Aurora began making strides in her fight against the virus.

Aurora was slowly moved off of oxygen before she was released from the hospital.

After being released, Aurora’s family says she continues to improve.

At her 4-year appointment, Aurora had gained all of the weight back that she lost in the hospital.