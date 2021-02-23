Oklahoma Children’s Hospital unveils ‘Presti Clubhouse’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Families going through a difficult time will now have a new place to enjoy the great outdoors.

On Monday, the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital unveiled the Presti Clubhouse.

The play area was named after Oklahoma City Thunder VP and General Manager Sam Presti and his wife, Shannon Presti.

Officials say the Prestis made a $600,000 donation, which helped renovate two procedure rooms at the Jimmy Everest Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in Children and in the Children’s Bone Marrow Transplant Unit.

The new Presti Clubhouse transforms both indoor and outdoor areas for patients and their families to enjoy.

