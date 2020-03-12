Oklahoma Christian University moves to online learning post-Spring Break

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with Oklahoma Christian University say that all in-person classes will transition to online learning from March 22-April 3.

Dear Oklahoma Christian University Family,

Out of an abundance of caution, with the safety and wellbeing of our students, employees and members of our broader community top of mind, OC will transition all in-person classes to online learning beginning Sunday, March 22 and continuing through at least Friday, April 3. Graduate classes will meet next week as scheduled. Our hope and intent is to return to in-person classes on Sunday, April 5.

For clarity, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Oklahoma Christian University.

The OC campus will remain open as scheduled through Thursday, March 19 and again after Spring Break.

Students, as you leave for Spring Break, remember to take all books and other supplies needed to continue your coursework. You’ll also want to take any medications and belongings necessary during this extended time away. You should plan to remain home after Spring Break. If you believe your situation warrants an exception, please make that appeal to Residence Life staff. If you are staying on-campus during Spring Break, Residence Life will contact you with more information.

Employees, you’ll report to work as usual. If you are concerned that being on campus compromises your health or the health of a family member, please speak to your supervisor to discuss telecommute accommodations. Faculty, you’ll receive separate instructions regarding online learning.

Parents, thank you in advance for your patience as we work through this unprecedented event. You’ve trusted us with your most precious gift. In addition to their education and spiritual growth, we take your student’s health and safety very, very seriously. Please reach out to University staff with questions and concerns.

Staff will provide a fuller update on the University’s website at http://oc.edu/covid19 this afternoon.

Thank you for being a part of OC’s family. Please join me in prayer as we continue to navigate next steps.

John deSteiguer, President