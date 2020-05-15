Oklahoma church alerting families after child tests positive for COVID-19

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma church says it has learned that a child in its daycare program has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, First Baptist Church in Duncan announced that officials from the Stephens County Health Department had confirmed that a children in the church’s daycare has tested positive for the virus.

Church leaders say that they have followed all protocols and are fully cooperating with the health department as they work to conduct contact tracing in hopes of preventing the spread of the disease.

“The Health Department is in the process of contacting parents of children who may have been exposed. If you have any questions, feel free to contact the Stephens County Health Department at (580) 252-0270,” a post on the church’s Facebook read.

So far, the Oklahoma State Department of Health says that Oklahoma has seen 4,962 positive cases of COVID-19 since early March.

In all, 284 people have died from the virus and 3,660 have recovered.

In Stephens County, there have been 22 confirmed cases and one death, according to Thursday’s health department data.