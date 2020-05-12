Oklahoma church eliminating $2.6M of critical medical debt for Oklahomans

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma church is eliminating more than $2.5 million of critical medical debt for Oklahomans.

Dr. Darryl and Faith Wootton of Spirit Church in Bartlesville made the announcement on Sunday.

The church will eliminate $2.6 million of critical medical debt to Oklahomans in Washington, Osage and Nowata counties.

“My prayer is that when they get this letter and their medical debt is forgiven, that they’re going to consider asking Jesus Christ to forgive their internal, spiritual debt,” said Darryl. “And Jesus will forgive them faster than the medical debt is going to be forgiven.”

The church is also partnering with another church out of state, which will spread the money across more of Oklahoma.

People will receive a letter beginning this week saying Spirit Church eliminated their critical medical debt.