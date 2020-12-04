Oklahoma church giving away fresh food, home furnishings to those in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As they have done throughout the coronavirus pandemic, an Oklahoma City church is providing fresh food to those in need.

Ebenezer Baptist Church is giving away boxes of fresh food to those in need beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.

Organizers say the first 50 cars who arrive will be entered into a drawing for new living room furniture. The drawing will take place on Saturday afternoon.

The group will also be giving away over $100,000 worth of home furnishings on Saturday, Dec. 5, beginning at 11 a.m.

Saturday’s giveaway will include home furnishings, personal protective equipment, toys, and assorted goods.

Ebenezer Baptist Church is located at 3600 N. Kelley Ave. in Oklahoma City.

