Oklahoma church hosting fresh food box giveaway on Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many families prepare for Thanksgiving this week, a local church is working to make sure those in need are fed.

Ebenezer Baptist Church is hosting a fresh food box giveaway on Monday, Nov. 23 at 12 p.m.

Throughout the pandemic, Ebenezer Baptist Church has been providing fresh food, groceries, and furnishings to those struggling to make ends meet.

“I stay in awe each and every week. It amazes me to see people here for hours before the giveaway time,” said Derrick Scobey, the Pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Scobey says the church has been receiving hundreds of phone calls from people in need.

The giveaway begins at 12 p.m. at the church, located at 3600 N. Kelley Ave. in Oklahoma City.

