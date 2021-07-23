Oklahoma church hosting hiring event for northeast OKC grocery store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local church in northeast Oklahoma City is hosting a hiring event for a new grocery store.

Ebenezer Baptist Church will host a hiring event for the new Homeland, which is located at N.E. 36th and Lincoln.

Organizers say the store is looking to hire 80 people for all positions from the northeast community.

The hiring event will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, located at 3600 N. Kelley Ave. in Oklahoma City, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 24.

Organizers say some employees will be hired on the spot.

For a list of open positions and to apply, you can visit Homeland’s website.

