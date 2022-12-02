BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma families are invited to a family-friendly event that is packed with activities for everyone.

Council Road Baptist Church is hosting a two-day family-friendly event called Christmas at the CUBE.

The free city-wide event will feature activities like karaoke, bonfire and s’mores, petting zoo, bounce houses, games, snowball fights, a photo booth, and live music.

Activities begin at 5 p.m. on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 at the church, located at 7903 N.W. 30th St. in Bethany.

“Christmas at the CUBE ushers in the Christmas season with laughter, fun, music, and togetherness, all while reiterating the impact Jesus Christ made on the world thousands of years ago and continues to make today as our risen Savior,” said Norman Behymer, Council Road Baptist Ministry Strategist and Executive Pastor.

Organizers say the event will also feature a Christmas concert each night in the Council Road Baptist auditorium, beginning at 7 p.m.

“This event is important for Council Road Baptist to host because we care deeply for the lives and hearts of our surrounding community. We increasingly strive to create spaces and engaging events for our neighbors who desire a place to belong and to be known—Christmas at the CUBE is one of those,” Behymer explained.

Food trucks will also be available for those wanting to purchase food.

Attendees can pre-register their children.