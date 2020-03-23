Oklahoma church hosts drive-in service to follow social distancing rules

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) - To keep encouraging social distancing but still have a church service, a Blanchard church hosted a drive-in church service in a Newcastle parking lot Sunday.

"I know it's unconventional, but we are living up to our name today," Candice Young, a worship leader with Out of the Box Church, told church members on Sunday.

Church leaders at Out of the Box Church were thinking out of the box, quite literally, on Sunday morning.

The Blanchard-based church held a drive-in service in a parking lot in Newcastle encouraging social distancing by having members stay inside their cars.

"It's something that God laid on our hearts since we can't meet together in the building. We actually meet in a city building and they closed the city building down," Young said.

So, the drive-in service was a way Young says they realized they could still come together, in person, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A lot of these things have been taken out of our life that we put in the place of God. So, a lot people's idols have been moved and now you're forced to face the reality of the answer of where you stand with the Lord. So right now, that's really what we're encouraging people in that time to look to the word, growing in that fellowship online," Pastor Dustin Young told KFOR.

Out of the Box also broadcast the drive-in service on Facebook Live for those who couldn't make it Sunday.

"I know it's a little bad weather but we're going to still have church. We're still going to have a great message today," Pastor Young told members during the service.

The Youngs said they will be hosting drive-in services on Sunday for as long as the pandemic lasts.