Oklahoma church targeted by vandals

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – A Lawton church is looking for answers following a series of vandalism incidents in recent months.

Over the last several months, officials at Friendship Baptist Church tell KSWO that glass doors and windows have been shattered. They say even cars in the parking lot have been targeted by vandals.

“We are trying to be a pillar in the community, yet we have to deal with this. This stuff costs us money,” said Donald Gettins, with Friendship Baptist Church.

Already, church leaders say they have spent nearly $10,000 to make the needed repairs.

Officials say they have already installed a few cameras and hope that they catch the vandals before any other damage is done.