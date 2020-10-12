Oklahoma church to debut “The Story of Wynnewood’s Rich Black History”

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma church will soon debut a documentary to discuss the the history with the Black community.

Hopewell Church will host a virtual debut of “The Life of Black Wynnewood.”

“In today’s society, it is important that we preserve as much of our history that we can and despite racial inequality, we must continue the legacy of hope our ancestors have given us,” says Jokori L. Taylor, Hopewell pastor.

The oral history presentation will be in the form of a documentary titled “The Hope of Generations: The Story of Wynnewood’s Rich Black History.”

“It’s important in these times that we see and are reminded of the history that the black lives from Wynnewood have lived through; it’s through this education that we can see not only how much we have grown, but how much we have yet to grow and work together as a community to move us forward,” said Wynnewood Mayor Anne Giltner.

It will debut Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. on the Hopewell Church’s website.

The event is made possible by a grant from Oklahoma Humanities.

