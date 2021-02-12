Oklahoma church to hold fresh food box giveaway in freezing temperatures

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures dip to dangerous levels, an Oklahoma City church says it will continue its mission to help feed those in need.

Ebenezer Baptist Church says it will hold a fresh food box giveaway on Monday, Feb. 15, beginning at 2 p.m.

Ebenezer Baptist Church is located at 3600 N. Kelley Ave. in Oklahoma City.

If you plan to attend the food distribution, make sure you have a winter weather kit in your vehicle due to the bitter conditions and have your cell phone fully charged.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Contact In Your Corner Team

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter