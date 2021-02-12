Oklahoma church to hold fresh food box giveaway in freezing temperatures

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures dip to dangerous levels, an Oklahoma City church says it will continue its mission to help feed those in need.

Ebenezer Baptist Church says it will hold a fresh food box giveaway on Monday, Feb. 15, beginning at 2 p.m.

Ebenezer Baptist Church is located at 3600 N. Kelley Ave. in Oklahoma City.

If you plan to attend the food distribution, make sure you have a winter weather kit in your vehicle due to the bitter conditions and have your cell phone fully charged.