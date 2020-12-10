Oklahoma churches team up for massive fresh food giveaway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City church is pulling out all the stops as it works to help those in need in the community.

For months, Ebenezer Baptist Church has been providing fresh food boxes to those who are hungry.

Now, the church says it is planning a massive giveaway featuring home furnishings and fresh food.

On Friday, Dec. 11, Ebenezer Baptist Church is hosting a household goods giveaway and a fresh food giveaway, beginning at 11 a.m.

In all, over $100,000 worth of house furnishings, personal protective equipment, toys, and assorted household goods will be given away.

At the same time, volunteers will be loading boxes of fresh food from a 53-foot trailer into the cars of those who are in need.

Organizers say participants should plan to arrive early at the church, located at 3600 N. Kelley Ave. in Oklahoma City.

At the same time, the church has teamed up with nearby churches to make an even bigger impact.

Beginning at 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 11, volunteers at Wellston Baseball Stadium will be giving away boxes of fresh food. The baseball stadium is located at 900 Hickory in Wellston.

Beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, The Hill at Quail Springs Baptist Church will also be giving away boxes of fresh food. That event is located at 14401 N. May Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say a 53-foot trailer full of food will be at each of the locations.

