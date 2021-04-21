Oklahoma churches teaming up for vaccination clinic

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma churches are teaming up with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department to get as many people vaccinated against COVID-19 as possible.

New Hope Baptist Church and Midwest Blvd. Christian Church have teamed up to host a vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 24.

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., residents will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Midwest Blvd. Christian Church, located at 320 N. Midwest Blvd. in Midwest City.

To sign up for an appointment, click here.

Participants are asked to arrive 15 minutes before their appointment and wear a mask.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

