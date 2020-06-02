Oklahoma Cities, counties to apply for funding to reimburse COVID-19 expenses and the deadline is soon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Cities and counties across the state have one week to submit their first round of applications to receive reimbursement funding for expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, officials announced that communities have from June 1 through June 10 to submit applications to the state’s CARES FORWARD team to receive reimbursement funding for local government expenses incurred due to the presence of COVID-19.

So far, 94 cities and counties across Oklahoma have requested to participate in the program.

“The State has put into place a sound platform to thoroughly review and quickly process reimbursement needs from cities and counties impacted by COVID-19,” said State COO John Budd. “We have 94 cities and counties who have already engaged with the State, and we encourage all others to reach out to the State as soon as possible to begin discussions on how these federal funds can support their services impacted by the novel virus.”

CARES FORWARD will process COVID-19 related reimbursements from cities, counties, and state agencies until the end of January 2021.

To apply, submit information here.