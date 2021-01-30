Oklahoma City 5th through 12th graders to return to classroom next week

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fifth through 12th grade Oklahoma City Public Schools students are returning to the classroom next week.

OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel released a video on Friday in which he discussed the newest phase in students returning to the classroom.

“We know there are still some uncertainties, some anxiety because of the pandemic, but we feel very confident that we have taken care of the safety steps we need to take care of. We’ve addressed a lot of different layers of safety so we can present a safe environment for all of our kids, and all of our teachers and staff in the schools,” McDaniel said.

The spring semester began with students learning remotely from home because of the surging COVID-19 pandemic.

Students began returning to the classroom earlier this month, starting with Pre-K through 4th grade students.

OKCPS is using a blending A-B schedule that alternates in-person classes and remote learning.

McDaniel also said the school district is moving forward with plans to have in-person graduations this spring.