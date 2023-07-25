OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was killed and another was taken into custody after a shooting at an Oklahoma City gas station Tuesday morning.

“I was going to get some gas because we’re driving back to Omaha today to my parents’ house and came up to see cop cars everywhere and the whole place was completely, you know, taped off,” said Matt Miller.

The incident happened at the 7 Eleven near Northwest 31st and Classen around 5:30 a.m. A gas station clerk shot the victim, later identified as Dominic Hill, after he entered the store.

“A clerk here shot a person who came in the door. The witness who was with the victim called 911 and the clerk fled,” said Captain Michelle Henderson, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

According to officials, Hill and the store employee got into an altercation after Hill entered the store. At some point during the altercation, the store employee shot Hill.

This sparked an all-out search for the employee with officers and K-9s on the ground and AirOne looking from the sky.

After about two hours, the employee was found near Northwest 29th and McKinley.

He was taken into custody but, after questioning him, it was decided that he would be released pending further investigation.

OKCPD says the employee will not be identified until the DA’s office decides if he will be charged.

“It’s a strange feeling to be here and to just see a shooting happen right here across the street,” said Miller.