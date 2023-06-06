OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City City Council adopted the 2024 fiscal budget on Tuesday.

According to the City of OKC, the operating budget, which pays for the City’s day-to-day responsibilities, is budgeted at $904.3 million.

Next year’s budget includes funding for 5,108 full-time positions, which is 119 more positions than FY 23. A large portion of the new positions are funded by resources outside the general fund, such as the Airports and Utilities Trust.

Fire Department

The Fire Department is adding 50 positions including six firefighters, four logistic positions and 40 positions to add to ambulance service provided by EMSA.

Police Department

According to the City, the Police Department is adding 14 civilian positions including:

One Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) coordinator

Three civilian DNA forensic scientists

Two civilian computer forensic investigative specialists

One senior buyer

One financial services manager

Two civilian community relations coordinator

Two civilian digital media positions

Two administrative positions

Also, the FY24 Police Budget includes $1.1 million for the real-time information center.

Development Services

The City says Development Services is adding five positions including one Electrical Inspector I, one Plans Examiner, one Animal Welfare Representative, one Senior Customer Services Representative and one Code Inspector I position.

Public Transportation & Parking

The Public Transportation and Parking Department is adding 16 COTPA positions focused on repair and maintenance of the new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line, one Business Development Specialist, and one Municipal Accountant III. Also included are three Utilities Maintenance II positions and a Systems Analyst to help new bus shelters.

The City’s allowance of COTPA will increase by $7.7 million.

Utilities

The City’s Utilities Department is adding 17 positions:

One Engineering Assistant II to review residential permits

One Engineering Assistant II to the asset management section

One Civil Engineer IV to oversee the program at TAFB

One Administrative Specialist for tech purchases

Two Collection/distribution Crew Supervisors for the automated meter reading system

One Administrative Coordinator for purchasing and payroll

Two Environmental Technicians, three Plant Operator III’s

One System Analyst for the Learning Management System Software

One Administrative Coordinator in administration

One Database Technician

Two Water Service Technicians for the water line maintenance program

One Administrative Coordinator in the HR section

Airports

The Department of Airports is adding six additional positions. Four positions are in the Administration Line of Business.

Assistant Municipal Counselor I

Trust Specialist

Purchasing Specialist

System Support Specialist

Also, an Engineering Assistant I is added to the property management and development division to create layouts for construction projects. Lastly, an Airport Operations Officer is being added to the airfield operations division to help with workload and offer additional leave coverage.

Information Technology

The City says eight positions are being added to Information Technology:

Two positions to support enterprise business applications

One position in the network program

One position in application support

One system support specialist to support supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) services

One position to the software development program

Two positions in the public safety communications program

City Manager’s Office

Four positions are being added to the City Manager’s Office:

One Digital Graphic Technician

One Special Program Coordinator

Task Force Recommendations

City staff is continuing to fulfill recommendations from the Law Enforcement Policy Task Force and Community Policing Working Group, the Homelessness Task Force and Human Rights Commission.

Officials say a special programs coordinator has been hired to staff each of the following groups: The Human Rights Commission, Homelessness Task Force and Law Enforcement Policy Task Force/Community Policing Working Group.

The FY24 budget adds to these efforts with extra support personnel outlined in the departmental budgets below and keeps $2.4 million in the non-departmental budget of the General Fund to implement extra task force recommendations. These funds are in addition to the improvements funded in the FY24 budget, such as Planning’s contract with the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma for Homeless Outreach Services, which was funded at $600,000, according to City officials.

Other Departments

Finance restores a Management Specialist position in the treasury division.

Municipal Counselors Office adds a temporary overage of one Assistant Municipal Counselor II to support the civil branch.

Parks and Recreation increases by one GIS Analyst and $500,000 to operate the Willa Johnson Recreation Center.

Planning adds an Associate Planner to support homelessness initiatives and an Assistant Planner to support Arts and Cultural Affairs and Urban Design.

Public Works adds three positions to start a human resources program and an Administrative Specialist for agenda management.

Human Resources is adding an HR Information Systems Assistant and makes permanent a Benefits Coordinator overage.

Municipal Court increases its budget for maintenance and employee training.

General Services budget includes funding for repairs in the fleet maintenance program and $10.2 million in capital funding for next fiscal year’s list of maintenance items.

The budget for MAPS 3 is 45.7 million and the proposed budget for MAPS 4 is $225.3 million.

Better Streets, Safer City: The budget for Better Streets, Safer City is $83.1 million.

Background

The budget was presented during City Council meetings on May 2, May 16 and May 30. To watch, visit youtube.com/cityofokc.

Feedback from an annual resident survey directs the budget. Information from the survey also helps the City Council with priorities. Those priorities are:

Promote safe, secure and thriving neighborhoods.

Develop a transportation system that works for all residents.

Maintain strong financial management.

Enhance recreational opportunities and community wellness.

Encourage a robust local economy.

Uphold high standards for all City services.

Continue to pursue social and criminal justice reforms.

Find your Council member’s contact information at okc.gov/council. Visit okc.gov/WardMap to see who represents you. Find Council agendas, including instructions on how to watch or sign up to speak for meetings held by teleconference, at okc.gov/agenda.

The budget process begins every February with a City Council budget workshop. 2023’s workshop was Tuesday, Feb. 7 and included a five-year forecast that included presentations from the Finance Department and economist Dr. Russell Evans.

The budget hearings in the spring and budget adoption in June complete the budget process every year. When needed, the Council adopts amendments to the budget in the middle of the fiscal year.

Visit okc.gov/agenda for City Council meeting agendas, including instructions on how to sign up to speak.

Funding

According to the City of OKC, the City’s biggest source of revenue is sales tax, which pays for day-to-day operations.

“Every time you shop in Oklahoma City or buy something online, you’re investing in your community.” said City of OKC.

OKC receives 4.125% of taxable sales made in the City, or when people from OKC purchase something online. Of that, 2.25% goes to the General Fund that funds for day-to-day services.

Approximately half to two-thirds of the General Fund is for public safety – Police and Fire Departments. Police and Fire also have a dedicated public safety sales tax of 3/4 of a cent. The OKC Zoo receives 1/8th of a cent while MAPS 4 has a temporary penny sales tax.

The City also receives around 13% of total property tax bills. The City’s share goes to paying off the general obligation bonds used for bond projects in the Better Streets, Safer City program. That pays for improvements to streets, parks, Police and Fire facilities and other needs for the next several years. To learn more, visit okc.gov/BetterSafer.

The rest of resident’s property tax is allocated to other things like public schools, libraries, vocational schools and the county government.

The City’s only other significant source of tax revenue is hotel tax charged on room stays. It’s committed to promoting tourism and capital improvements at the OKC Fairgrounds.

The City says it also gets some revenue from franchise fees, building permits, business licenses, fines, service changes and fees. Visit okc.gov/tax for an overview on revenue.