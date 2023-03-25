OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City – Government is lighting the Skydance Bridge and The City of Moore, Oklahoma – Municipal Government is lighting the S. 34 St bridge in blue Friday and Saturday in memoriam for Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeremy McCain, McAlester Police Department Patrolman Joseph Barlow, and McAlester Police Department Captain Richard Parker, according to the Moore Police Department’s Facebook page.

Photo courtesy of Moore Police Department

Oklahoma police departments are dedicating these visual displays in honoring their service and grieve their loss.