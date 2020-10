OKLAHOMA CITY – Here is a handy guide to Oklahoma City snow routes when a winter storm hits the area.

Although it’s best to stay inside and off the roads during winter weather, there are some who still have to be on the roadways.

Below is a snow route map for Oklahoma City residents to use to navigate snowy weather.

ACOG Oklahoma City snow route map 2020-2021

For more local news, download the KFOR News app and for weather download the KFOR 4WarnMe Weather app

Follow KFOR on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter!