OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter announced on Monday morning that the shelter will be temporarily closed on Sundays and Mondays starting August 13.

The Shelter’s Tuesday-Saturday hours will remain the same—9 a.m. – 5 p.m. for animal intake and noon-5 p.m. for adoptions and reclaims.

“Our staff has been incredible, especially during these taxing months with the flu outbreak,” OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary said. “The decision to temporarily change our hours ensures the animals and staff are cared for.”

The reduction in open hours comes as a result of a staffing shortage. The Shelter is expecting to return to its regular schedule once recently hired employees have completed their onboarding and staffing levels have stabilized.

Last week, the City extended 11 job offers and placed 19 people on a hiring list for Animal Welfare Officer I at its hiring event. Interested candidates can still apply for other roles at the Shelter.