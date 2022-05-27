OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare are asking for the public’s help after they have been overwhelmed by abandoned animals.

On Thursday, the shelter says that 114 animals came through their doors.

The shelter took in 56 dogs, 46 cats, and 12 other animals in one day.

As a result, the shelter now has over 400 dogs in its care.

“This is critical capacity and we need your help,” the shelter posted on Facebook.

Officials say Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is at 131% capacity for dogs, and 94% capacity for cats.