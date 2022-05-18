OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Pet adoptions will be free at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare this weekend.

Adoption fees will be waived Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22 in honor of Best Friends National Adoption Weekend.

The shelter is overloaded with pets who need a home. The shelter’s dog capacity is currently 146 percent, and its cat capacity is 68 percent.

Credit: OKC Animal Welfare

Officials with the shelter say 156 animals are available for adoption.

“Best Friends National Adoption Weekend was created to help save the lives of pets in every single state,” said Shelter Superintendent Jon Gary. “These animals are looking for their best friend to provide them a safe, healthy home.”

The shelter’s adoptable dogs and cats are up to date on vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

OKC Animal Welfare, 2811 SE 29th St., is open noon to 5:30 p.m. every day except holidays.

Visit okc.gov/animalwelfare or call (405) 297-3100 for more information.