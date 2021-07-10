Oklahoma City Animal Welfare hosting free pet adoption event this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’ve been wanting to bring a cuddly, loving pet into your home, now’s your chance to do so free of charge.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare, 2811 SE 29th St., is hosting a free dog and cat adoption event this weekend, starting today, Saturday, July 10, from noon to 5:30 p.m. Community members can adopt for free on Sunday as well from noon to 5:30 p.m.

Animal Welfare is waiving fees on adoptions to clear space in the city’s overcrowded shelter and save lives.

The shelter is almost at full capacity for cats and at 166 percent capacity for dogs after an influx of homeless pets this spring and summer.

Creating space in the shelter for more dogs and cats is essential to saving their lives.

“We`ve been waiving adoption fees for a while this summer, and it has helped ease the most severe overcrowding. But we really need to clear the shelter this weekend and give us some breathing room to take in more animals and save more lives,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “It`s the perfect time to welcome a pet into your home if you`re ready for it. With so many adoptable animals in the shelter, everyone can find a good fit.”

All adoptable animals at the shelter are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

Visit okc.gov/animalwelfare or call (405) 297-3100 for more information.