Oklahoma City Animal Welfare hosts free adoption weekend to relieve over-capacity shelter

One of the many loving potential pets up for adoption at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is waiving fees Saturday and Sunday for dog and cat adoptions to clear space at its overcrowded shelter.

A wave of incoming homeless pets this spring has the shelter over capacity. About 200 dogs are available for adoption, more than twice the capacity for adoptable dogs.

Shelter officials say making room for more dogs and cats in the shelter is needed to save lives.

“The community has responded in the past when we’ve been in situations like that, and we need Oklahoma City to step up again,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “For anyone considering adopting a pet into your family, this weekend is the perfect time with all fees waived. We have so many homeless pets ready to be part of your family, so everyone will find a perfect match.”

All adoptable animals at OKC Animal Welfare are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

OKC Animal Welfare, 2811 SE 29th Street, is open for adoptions from noon to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, visit okc.gov/animalwelfare or call (405) 297-3100.