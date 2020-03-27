Oklahoma City Animal Welfare moving adoptions to appointment only

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - As businesses and organizations continue to try to limit their exposure to a new virus, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is taking additional steps to balance finding homes for pets and protection for the pandemic.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare announced that it is offering adoptions by appointment only to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adoption fees will remain $30 to help ensure homeless pets are still adopted.

“This is a tough decision for us because we know it will limit the number of people who can adopt a homeless pet, but it’s the only option we have to protect visitors and our staff as best we can,” said OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “We encourage everyone who is thinking about adopting a pet to still keep us in mind, because this is an important time for the homeless pets in our care.”

Other changes to operations through at least April 16:

Only 10 visitors at a time will be allowed inside the OKC Animal Welfare shelter.

Drop-off of stray animals is moved to a drive-through area to reduce the number of people who need to enter the shelter.

Volunteer work inside the shelter is suspended.

Observation visiting is suspended.

Adoption and volunteer events are canceled

To make an appointment, visit the adoption website.