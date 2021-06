One of the many loving potential pets up for adoption at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to the shelter being over capacity, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare will hold free adoptions June 12-13.

On Saturday and Sunday from 12-5:30 p.m., all adoption fees will be waved at the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare shelter located at 2811 SE 29th St.

All animals with blue cards on their kennels are available for adoption.

Animals available for adoption will have had age-appropriate vaccines, parasite preventatives applied, and will have been spayed/neutered.