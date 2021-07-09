Oklahoma City Animal Welfare waiving adoption fees for pets due to overcrowding

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a pet to add to your family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is waiving fees for a final weekend.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is waiving adoption fees on Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11 for dog and cat adoptions.

Organizers say they need to clear space at the overcrowded shelter and save lives.

The shelter is nearly at full capacity for cats and 166% capacity for dogs after a wave of incoming homeless pets this spring and summer.

“We’ve been waiving adoption fees for a while this summer, and it has helped ease the most severe overcrowding. But we really need to clear the shelter this weekend and give us some breathing room to take in more animals and save more lives,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “It’s the perfect time to welcome a pet into your home if you’re ready for it. With so many adoptable animals in the shelter, everyone can find a good fit.”

All adoptable animals at OKC Animal Welfare are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

OKC Animal Welfare, 2811 SE 29th Street, is open for adoptions from noon to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.