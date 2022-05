OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters are battling an apartment building fire that injured two people.

Crews were called to the 1900 block of North Minnie Lane.

Emergency radio traffic said flames were showing from a two-story apartment complex.

An Oklahoma City Fire Department official said four apartments were impacted by the blaze and two people suffered minor injuries.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.