Oklahoma City apartment residents say trash at complex hasn’t been picked up in weeks

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A tsunami of trash is spilling over at a Northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Residents of Lakewood Estates are saying the complex’s dumpsters haven’t been emptied for at least two weeks.

On Wednesday, most of the dumpsters were stuffed full of trash, but one in particular had so much garbage overflow that a horde of flies was overtaking the area.

“Shouldn’t nobody have to live next to that, but it don’t surprise me that this is looking like that,” said Tiara Holland.

Those, like Holland, who have to walk by the sight and terrible smell everyday are fed up with the property’s management.

Trash overflowing at an Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Tenant Tea Lewis said trash removal is included in their monthly rent, which makes the situation so irritating.

“You want someone to pay their rent. You want them to be on time. You want them to adhere to all these rules and regulations you guys have on property, but look at our property,” she said pointing at the sea of garbage bags sitting outside of a dumpster. “Look at our property!”

Both Lewis and Holland said their complaints are going unheard.

“Even if you go to management, they’re not going to do anything,” Holland said. “They’re going to write it down, saying they’re going to do something, but they don’t.”

What tenants are hearing is management hasn’t been paying the trash collector and that’s why it’s not getting picked up.

“They want to get paid, but they don’t want to do their job,” Holland said. “That’s the frustrating part.”

KFOR made a call to the waste management company labeled on the dumpster and are waiting to hear back from them.