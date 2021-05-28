Oklahoma City apartment tenants say managers won’t address persistent flooding and insect problems

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Persistent flooding and termite infestations, that’s what tenants of one metro apartment complex say they are plagued with every time it rains. Meanwhile, they said management isn’t doing anything about it.

In fact, management at the Magnolia Village Apartments at Southwest 59th and May tried to remove our KFOR crew from one woman’s apartment, saying it was private property.

“If you’re going to make us, we’ll have the guys come out and escort you out,” said one manager.

But it turned out to be an empty threat, and Kizzy Bell was able to tell us about the flooding nightmare her mother has endured since moving in a year ago.

“This is the sixth time that water’s come through here,” Bell said.

She showed us videos of the several inches of water that flooded the entire apartment, including a back bedroom with a still sopping wet carpet.

“It was everywhere. I’m talking about we really needed a boat,” Bell said.

Magnolia Village Apartments

It’s unsafe and unsanitary for anyone, especially her ailing mother.

“I’m just trying to stop the water so my mom don’t slip and fall,” Bell said. “She’s already on a walker, she’s on dialysis now.”

While we were on the property, another tenant flagged us down with his own complaints about flooding.

Robert Anderson said his family has had water coming through the window sills and under the floor.

“I’ve been here about two months, it’s flooded about four or five times,” Anderson said.

But his flooding comes with a termite infestation showing up in his son’s bedroom.

“Once the wood gets wet, I think the termites really like that,” he said.

Tenants said management has done little to nothing to fix or address the issues.

Bell said they took $100 off one month of their rent after one of the first incidents, but since has blamed Bell and her mother for not having renter’s insurance.

Now, Bell said she and her mother would like to be repaid for the days they’ve had to deal with the issue, the money they’ve had to spend on laundry after sopping up the mess and money for the hotel room they’ve had to stay in while the apartment dries out.

Managers refused to talk to KFOR at all about the issues.