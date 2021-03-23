Oklahoma City arcade bar rewarding guests who have received COVID-19 vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma arcade bar says it wants to reward patrons who have received their COVID-19 vaccines.

Up-Down announced that it is introducing a ‘Tokens for Poke’ns’ rewards program.

The arcade bar says it will offer 20 free game tokens to adults who show a completed vaccine card.

Organizers say it is a way of thanking people for helping the restaurant industry and the country get back to normal.

“We want to thank everyone for taking this step to help keep our community safe. Offering tokens as a token of our appreciation seemed like a natural fit,” says Up-Down Communications Manager David Hayden.

Guests just need to show their completed vaccination card to a bartender or server to collect their prize.

Through April 12, it will be offered to everyone who has a vaccination card. After that, newly vaccinated guests can bring their card up to three weeks after their second dose.

Guests will still be required to follow all safety guidelines, including mask usage and social distancing.