Oklahoma City Asian District dental office staff concerned after act of vandalism

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A dental office’s staff is worried crimes will escalate in Oklahoma City’s Asian District after capturing a strange case of vandalism on tape.

“It was definitely malicious. I mean, it was,” said Kristin Martin, the office manager at Dr. Duon’s office. “Any kind of vandalism is malicious.”

Security camera footage at Dr. Duon’s office, near Northwest 23rd and Classen, shows the suspect wrapping the office’s garden hose around the pole and pulling it out of the ground.

“Why this? Why that sign?” asked Martin.

The sign is barely standing in the ground today because the office does not want to get slapped with a citation from the city.

“If we don’t put that up in two days we will be fined,” said Martin.

This isn’t the first time the local dentist’s office has been hit.

“It’s the second time that sign has come down. The first time was a couple of years ago,” said Martin. “They have stolen the light from the sign several times. Somebody has.”

The staff has since stopped installing lights in the sign.

Now employees have installed security cameras on the office’s exterior and interior.

“It was very disrespectful. Not respecting property. It’s against the law,” said the office manager.

Now Dr. Duon’s office are on the lookout for the suspect themselves.

While the suspect’s face cannot be seen in the video, they know what kind of dog he has with him.

“It’s a black dog with beige front and paws, I believe.”

Now the staff said they’re worried the crimes could escalate.

“We just want to make people aware that they are being watched and that they are on camera,” said Martin. “And this is the Asian District. We serve Asians and all cultures. It’s just not right.”

The doctor’s office does not believe this is a hate crime and they have not filed a police report.

“Please stop messing with out property,” said Martin, on behalf of the whole staff.