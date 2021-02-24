Oklahoma City asks residents to report potholes following winter weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City is asking residents to help crews out by reporting potholes to the city.

The repeated freezing and thawing of water in cracks in the asphalt and roadbed during winter weather expands to create larger gaps and cracks in the asphalt. As traffic drives over the weakened asphalt, the road surface comes apart.

“The recent winter weather is expected to create many potholes on City streets,” said Streets Superintendent Raymond Melton. “Our crews are gearing up for a busy few weeks of filling potholes as quickly as possible. If you see a pothole, please notify the City’s Action Center.”

Here’s how you can report a pothole:

Log on to okc.gov/action

Email center@okc.gov

Text (405) 252-1053

OKC Connect smartphone app

Calling the Action Center at (405) 297-2535

Crews need an accurate address or closest intersection to respond efficiently.

Oklahoma City street crews filled more than 66,400 potholes in 2020. It costs the City approximately $18 to patch each pothole.