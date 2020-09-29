Oklahoma City attorney pleads guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An attorney whose license was suspended has pleaded guilty today in federal court to one count of being a prohibited person unlawfully in possession of a firearm.

Today, Keegan Harroz admitted that, on or about August 4, 2019, she possessed a firearm in violation of federal law because she was subject to a state-court victim protective order at the time she possessed the firearm.

At sentencing, Harroz faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000.00 fine. As part of the plea agreement in this case, the parties agreed that a sentencing range of 24 to 30 months’ imprisonment would be an appropriate disposition of the case.

Sentencing will take place in approximately 90 days.

Keegan Harroz and her boyfriend, Barry Titus are at the center of the triple-homicide investigation in Okmulgee County.

Around 3 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2019, the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Lake View Circle, north of Beggs, in reference to a family member who went the residence and found multiple people dead.

When the sheriff’s office responded, they found three people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officials have identified the victims as 65-year-old Jack Chandler, his wife, 69-year-old Evelyn Chander, and their daughter, 43-year-old Tiffany Eichor.

“The investigation has found that while the family was sleeping, two suspects cut the electric and phone service to the residence before kicking in the front door and killing the family,” a report stated.

The daughter who was killed, Tiffany Eichor, had previously been in a relationship with Barry Titus. She had a pending domestic abuse case against Titus.

Harroz was Titus’ attorney in that case.

Officers searched through the couple’s home and found ammunition and weapons while investigators looked for evidence in the unsolved triple-murder.

Both Harroz and Titus had protective orders against them, which makes possession of firearms and ammunition illegal under federal law.

Harroz and Titus were indicted by a federal grand jury on federal weapons and ammunition charges.

Prosecutors have not charged Harroz or Titus in connection to the murders.

Latest KFOR News Headlines: