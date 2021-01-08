Oklahoma City attorney talks likelihood of Trump impeachment or transfer of power using 25th Amendment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Democrats in Washington, D.C. are calling President Donald Trump “unable to perform his duties” in office, but with only two weeks left at the White House, legal experts say several roadblocks stand in the way.

“Just the symbolism is what makes you sick,” metro attorney Joe Biscone said.

Cabinet members revealed on Thursday there were whispers of the transfer of power from Trump to Vice President Mike Pence as their days in the White House dwindle.

“Every minute is new,” Biscone said “Every hour is new.”

Biscone sat down with KFOR to outline what it would really take for the 25th Amendment to pass.

“They would have to get Pence convinced to instigate it,” Biscone said. “Why would he jump ship when he’s been supporting him for four years?”

Section Four of the 25th Amendment states the Vice President plus a Cabinet majority must sign a declaration to remove power from the President of the United States.

However, top Democrats threatened late Thursday if the 25th Amendment doesn’t work, an impeachment could be coming.

“He is a very dangerous person who should not continue in office,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said.

“He’s always been a lightning rod for the legal world,” Biscone said. “He has lots of legal problems going on all the time.”

The 25th Amendment conversation has come up multiple times during Trump’s presidency. However, with only 13 days left, Biscone says time may already be out.

“I don’t know how they can get anything done in two weeks,” Biscone said. “I can’t see them voting that quickly, unless there was a super majority, and there just isn’t.”

As of Thursday night, Pence has not discussed invoking the 25th Amendment with cabinet officials, according to the administration. However, Democrats say they’re discussing a process where committee proceedings would be bypassed, hoping an impeachment would move to the floor within 48 hours.