OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police arrested an assault with a deadly weapon suspect after a lengthy pursuit across the metro Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit started shortly before 1:28 p.m. in the area of NW 122nd and Walker, heading east and coming up Santa Fe.

The suspect got onto Kilpatrick turnpike and mostly stayed on it, though he did briefly get onto the Broadway Extension.

He went up and down the highway at normal speed, with patrol vehicles keeping a safe distance.

At one point authorities tried to use stop sticks to disable his vehicle but he managed to avoid them.

Oklahoma City police trailed him onto 122nd and MacArthur.

They surrounded him at a gas station.

The suspect at first remained in the vehicle as officer surrounded it with guns drawn.

Assault suspect surrenders after a lengthy pursuit in Oklahoma City.

He then stepped out of his vehicle with arms raised and slowly walked toward officers, who proceeded to handcuff him and take him into custody.