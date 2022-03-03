OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City first responders were on the scene of a car crashed into a home on the city’s southwest side Thursday morning.

Authorities were called to the scene near SW 44th and Villa around 9 a.m.

“When we arrived, we found a small Mustang, totally inside of a garage,” said Oklahoma City Fire Battalion Chief, Benny Fulkerson.

Officials say the Mustang was being driven along SW 44th when it went off the road and crashed into the residence.

“There were 2 adult males inside the vehicle, now the good news they’re actually ok,” said Fulkerson. “The firefighters had already arrived and we were actually preparing to remove them from the vehicle, but they were able to crawl out of the window of the car and then out of the window of the garage to get outside safely.”

As firefighters worked to free the people in the car, police were investigating to determine just how this happened.

Officials tell KFOR the homeowner was not inside at the time and has not yet been notified of the incident.

“The garage area of the home has extensive damage to it. The home itself is probably going to be ok,” said Fulkerson. “But again, we’re going to continue to assess that and if there’s a need for a structural engineer or anything of that nature we’ll try to help with those arrangements.”

No other information is available at this time.