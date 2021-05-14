Oklahoma City auto repair shop’s dog turns into a crime fighter, helps nab dangerous high-speed chase suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – He’s not a police-sanctioned K-9, but a mild-mannered Pit Bull Lab mix named Aboo leapt into action to help take down a suspect who led several law enforcement officers on a dangerous high speed chase that tore into Oklahoma City on Thursday.

The chase started in Spencer and continued through Midwest City, then into Del City and finally ended in Southeast Oklahoma City. Speeds went above 100 miles per hour.

Chopper 4 was in the sky following the action.

Along the way, the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Vicente Alexander, allegedly struck police units with his vehicle and fired a gun.

An armada of police vehicles cornered the suspect vehicle in Oklahoma City in the area of Southeast 44th, but Alexander rammed the squad cars and broke free.

Alexander then sped away and crashed hard into a red pickup at 44th and Shields.

His vehicle disabled, the suspect jumped ship and fled on foot, running into an area where an auto repair and diagnostic shop is located.

Omar Mestanza

Omar Mestanza, the auto repair business’ shopkeeper, said he heard a loud crash and all of a sudden saw Alexander barreling toward him.

That’s when Aboo went from happy shop dog to impromptu hero.

Aboo caught up to Alexander and helped a swarm of police officers take the suspect down.

Aboo, the shop dog who leapt into action.

“He went and grabbed the leg of that guy, you know, and trying to help,” Mestanza said. “Everyone thought it was a K-9, no. I don’t know how he come alive at that minute though.”

Alexander was arrested and taken into custody. Authorities say he was wanted for pointing a gun at a person in Spencer and that a pistol was found in his vehicle.

Vicente Alexander

The driver of the red pickup Alexander struck came through the crash okay, but he was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Aboo, who Mestanza said is calm and friendly, was treated like a hero after his big bust. He was given extra treats and a bunch of “good boys.”