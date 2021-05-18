Oklahoma City Ballet offering free dance class for seniors, people with Parkinson’s Disease

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Ballet is helping seniors in the community become more active.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 22, the Oklahoma City Ballet will host a free ‘Coffee and Class’ event at the Ballet’s Susan E. Brackett Dance Center, located at 6800 N. Classen Blvd.

‘Coffee and Class’ will bring participants from an existing senior ballet class and participants from Dance for Parkinson’s together. Although it is geared toward seniors, anyone can join the free program.

“Dance can be therapeutic to the body and also fun for those who seeking socialization. We want to offer programs for anyone who wants to try dance. You’re never too old or inexperienced to enjoy one of our programs,” said Stephanie Pitts, Community Engagement Manager.

To enroll in this program, contact Stephanie Pitts at stephanie@okcballet.org or (405) 208-8881.

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

