OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Ballet is preparing for its upcoming season, which will be full of variety and beauty.

The season will kick off with the third annual Ballet Under the Stars, which is a free community performance held at Scissortail Park on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Organizers say the night will feature excerpts from classical ballet and modern dance. It will include 12 short works performed by professional dancers, OU School of Dance students, and students from the Oklahoma City Ballet Yvonne Chouteau School.

Guests are encouraged to come early to the event to get a great spot on the lawn and take part in family-friendly activities, which begin at 5:30 p.m.

The performance starts at 7 p.m.

The Oklahoma City Ballet will return to the Civic Center Music Hall for Val Caniparoli’s Lady of the

Camellias on Oct. 21 through Oct. 23. The production is filled with romance, action, forbidden love, beauty, and tragedy.

The Nutcracker will return for 10 performances in December, including a sensory-friendly version.

Beginning in February, the ballet will perform Ryan Jolicoeur-Nye’s Cinderella.

Future Voices: A Choreographic Showcase will return for its fourth year from March 9 through March 12, in the Inasmuch Foundation Theater at Oklahoma City Ballet’s Susan E. Brackett Dance Center.



The Civic Center season will close with Shorts from May 5 through May 7. Shorts features three iconic ballets from some of ballet’s greatest choreographers all in one performance.

“We are thrilled to present such a versatile, vibrant, and collaborative 51st season. With dance that spans over a half a century of choreographic work, we will be bringing all that our art form has to offer. From classicism, to cutting edge contemporary, and tragic romance, to bellylaughing humor, our 2022/23 Season is not one to miss,” remarked Ryan Jolicoeur-Nye, Acting Artistic Director. “We hope to see you at the ballet this season.”

For more information, visit the ballet’s website.