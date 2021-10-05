Oklahoma City Ballet presenting ALICE (in wonderland) for 50th anniversary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Ballet is ready to welcome audiences back for its 50th season at the Civic Center Music Hall.

The ballet will present three productions of Septime Webre’s ALICE (in wonderland) on Oct. 22 through Oct. 24.

All performances will feature live music by the Oklahoma City Philharmonic.

Organizers say audiences will witness high flying adventures, special effects, and feats of strength by dancers.

“This production has something special for everyone! It will feature gorgeous live music, bright scenery, over the top characters in fantastic costumes, and of course, amazing dancing,” said Artistic director Robert Mills. “This colossal production is the perfect way to start our 50th season. I hope that audiences of all ages come out to see our talented dancers.”

Audiences at Oklahoma City Ballet performances will be required to wear masks while inside the Civic Center.

Performances take place on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.,

and Sunday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m.