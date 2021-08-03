Oklahoma City bank employee accused of stealing nearly $50,000 from elderly customer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City bank employee is accused of stealing nearly $50,000 from an elderly customer who doesn’t have family.

Charges filed on Tuesday state that Shanda Jean Hensel slowly drained the elderly woman’s Regent Bank account over a two year period.

Court documents state Hensel struck up a friendship with the elderly woman, and that the woman only dealt with Hensel, who gave her a direct line.

Documents also state that “Shanda placed the client’s account on ‘DO NOT MAIL, DO NOT CALL’ [status].”

Regent Bank

The woman asked Hensel why she was not receiving bank statements.

“Shanda told her due to COVID, the bank was behind on sending statements out,” court documents state.

The woman called the bank in May, but Hensel was on vacation. Another employee told the woman she only had $84,000 in her account.

Regent Bank refunded the woman all the money that was allegedly stolen. Bank representatives have not responded to KFOR’s requests for comment.

Hensel was fired from the bank. Investigators say on the same day she was fired, she purchased plane tickets to Texas, and then to Seattle.

KFOR does not have clear information on whether she’s been arrested.

Hensel was charged with passing a bogus check back in 2018.