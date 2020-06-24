Oklahoma City bar closes, will test staff after individual tests positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City bar is temporarily shutting its doors after an individual tested positive for COVID-19.

The HiLo Club posted on their Facebook saying, “It has come to our attention that an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 was recently in our establishment.”

According to the post, the individual was in the HiLo Club on the evening of June 17.

The bar will be closed until all staff members have been tested for the virus.

The bar goes on to say that health and safety are the first priority, and it will reopen when “we can operate accordingly.”