OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The latest data shows exactly how dramatically Oklahoma City is expanding.

In new data released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau, Oklahoma City has entered the top 20 cities in the United States for the first time.

As of July 1, 2021, Oklahoma City has 687,725 residents.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt says Oklahoma City ranked 22nd on the list in 2020, but surpassed Nashville and Washington, D.C. in the latest list.

“To remind you how fast all of this has occurred, OKC ranked 27th in 2018, the year I took office as Mayor. As I have said before, population growth is the ultimate validation that a city is doing something right,” Holt posted on Facebook.