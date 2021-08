OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Ride OKC, a local bicycle-share company, says over one-third of their bikes and some equipment have been recently stolen.

Ride OKC says their bikes are black with brown tires, grips and seat. Some also have chrome baskets.

The missing bikes’ serial numbers:

PTCB17E0145

PTCB17J0167

PTCB17E0159

PTCB17H0292

PTCB17E0271

If you see these bicycles or have any information on their whereabouts, contact Ride OKC at 405-309-9696.