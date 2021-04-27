Oklahoma City bilingual school getting ready for enrollment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bilingual and cross-cultural school in Oklahoma City is getting ready to enroll students for the upcoming school year.

Western Gateway Elementary School will educate pre-K through 1st grade students for its first year of operation. It will then add a grade level each year of operation until 4th grade.

Parents can choose two curriculum paths for their students: one is a dual-language immersion experience in English and Spanish. The other path is single-language instruction in English.

“We can’t wait to meet the families and students, and start building a community at Western Gateway,” said Heather Zacarias, the Head of School. “Our unique model gives us the opportunity to truly celebrate other languages and cultures.”

Western Gateway will serve the neighborhoods of College Hill, Higgins Heights, Jones Grove, Wheeler District and Will Rogers Courts. There are 200 spots available.

For more information and to access the enrollment application, visit https://westerngateway.school/.